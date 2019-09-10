CLARKSVILLE — The budgeting process is underway for the City of Clarksville.
The City Council on Monday discussed its proposed water and wastewater budgets for Fiscal Year 2019-20. Water and wastewater contractual expenses saw a moderate increase in the proposed budget, rising from $208,371 in the current year to a proposed $251,174.
The main cause of the increase is a Lifenet Health contract listed at $52,989.08.
Last year, the city did not have an amount budgeted for Lifenet.
Other increases, such as the increase of the trash collection contract from $149,796 to $158,820.81, offset some moderate reductions, such as the test lab contract, which fell from $15,400 budgeted in FY 2018-19 to $13,900 in the upcoming fiscal year.
Other categories saw decreases in the proposed budget, however. Personal services fell from $370,226.23 in the current fiscal year to a proposed $364,818.76. Employee benefits fell from $45,021.62 to a proposed $35,303.04. Salaries also saw a drop, falling from $292,740 to a proposed $287,159.99.
Supplies and maintenance fell as well, from $238,050 in the current fiscal year to a proposed $175,105.46. This is largely due to the removal of the maintenance utility systems line item, which had previously been budgeted at $100,500.
In water fund projected revenues, the city is projecting $1,426,120.13 to come into the city. Water rates are proposed at $584,000 and sewer rates are listed at $320,000. Other prominent areas of revenue include trash charges, at $225,480, and balance rollover, at $145,769.
Tonight, the council will host another public hearing on the budget, and it will hear a presentation from Jerry Landrum regarding investing city funds into the TexPool Investment Pool.
