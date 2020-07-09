As school districts ponder what the fall semester will look like, many are hoping for the best while preparing for the worst.
“Two weeks ago I felt confident we would start school on time, which is Aug. 13 for us, but since the latest spike in cases that confidence has dwindled a bit,” Prairiland ISD Superintendent Jeff Ballard said.
At first, no one knew what was going to happen in the fall. Schools were closed, and it wasn’t clear if they would even be back for the fall semester. Then, in June, Gov. Greg Abbott said schools would re-open for the fall as part of the state’s grand re-opening plan. As June ended, the number of active cases in the state grew, and grew.
Some states, like New York, have issued automatic 14-day quarantines for people traveling from Texas. Last week, Abbott mandated masks in counties with more than 20 active cases.
School districts, which do most of their planning for the next year during the summer months, finally received an answer from the Texas Education Agency on Tuesday afternoon.
The announcement includes instructions for on-campus and virtual instruction, what to do about extracurricular activities not covered by UIL guidelines and visits from parents and guardians and the general public. Schools are also required to come up with a more detailed plan and post it for the public at least one week before school starts.
Chisum ISD is in the process of making its plan, and administrators will meet with staff to develop that next week, Superintendent Tommy Chalaire said.
“Chisum ISD is planning to work with the guidelines TEA put out,” he said. “Chisum is planning and preparing for the first day of instruction to be Aug. 13. Once we have the instructional details finalized, we will inform all of our students and parents of the options they will have when school starts.”
The district also has machines to sanitize the school, although they have only previously been used for breakouts of the flu.
“We have the Clorox 360 machines. We’ve got four or five of them,” Chalaire said. “It cleans all surfaces, and kids can be back in the room or cafeteria in 15 minutes. It’s also got a food-safe option for the cafeteria. We also have handheld mobile devices for the buses.”
Detroit ISD has purchased extra sanitation devices for the fall semester, according to Superintendent Kathie Thompson.
“Face-to-face instruction will be similar to what they saw last year but with more attention being placed on how to prevent communicable diseases,” she said. “We have ordered classroom foggers, additional electrostatic sprayers for campuses and the buses. These items, in addition to increased cleaning, will be seen across the district. At this time, we are planning to follow Governor Abbott’s orders on mask requirements. Currently, Red River County does not fall in the required zone so a mask would be optional for staff and students.”
Paris, North Lamar and Prairiland ISDs have sent out survey requests to parents asking for their input. The education agency has informed districts that because of the extenuating circumstances of 2020, parents will have the option of online learning, according to the survey letter sent out by Paris ISD.
“The most important decision a parent will make is choosing the right education opportunity for their child. We understand during this historic pandemic, the tough decision that you will make as a parent,” the letter states. “As we await the guidelines from the Texas Education Agency about health protocols, rest assured we will use these guidelines along with the CDC and our local health agencies’ recommendations to provide the safest environment for our staff and students.”
In Ballard’s email to parents, the district says there are two options. The first option requires in-person attendance, modified social distancing guidelines, heightened health protocols, increased attention to cleaning and sanitization and all parents and staff monitoring children — keeping them home when they are sick. Option two, also called asynchronous, plans on using Google Classroom or Google Meets, with a daily attendance login required, 100% online submitting assignments within a designated time frame daily, students must have reliable internet and students may be required to test onsite after school hours.
Though tentatively planning to come back to in-person instruction, Clarksville ISD has heavily invested in technology in case they don’t.
“The initial onset of this pandemic sort of exposed school districts and we all realized that, we needed to invest more in technology,” Superintendent Kermit Ward said. “For CISD, it is important for us to get more ‘nimble’ in case school cannot start in the way that we have traditionally started or should there be another outbreak in the fall. Things are bad now with the pandemic, and Texas is seeing record cases of coronavirus documentations now. Yet if things stay constant, we have created a plan that makes it easy for us to transition to a full distance learning model for all of our students. We have already purchased the technology needed to move in that direction and have aligned our beginning of the school year professional development to get our teachers up to par.”
All of this comes as President Donald Trump and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos insist on school starting in person in the fall full time. On Wednesday, the day after Trump and DeVos held a roundtable with education leaders across the nation, Trump tweeted that he might withhold federal funding if schools don’t open their doors in August.
On a phone call with governors Tuesday, DeVos criticized a hybrid plan offered in Virginia where students would come to school one or two days a week and learn online the rest of the time.
The state education agency is preparing to send districts personal protective equipment for all the staff, including masks, gloves and even thermometers so students and staff alike can have their temperature checked before they walk in the door in August.
Masks will be required in counties where there are 20 or more active cases of Covid-19, according to the new state guidelines. The mandate does not apply to children under 10, though.
“If cases stay low like they are now in Delta County, and I hope they do, we anticipate most students returning for classes with as many similarities as possible to a normal school day,” Cooper ISD Superintendent Denicia Hohenberger said. “In this scenario, we are working to allow our classroom instruction to be personable and interactive, while limiting the number of larger group contacts. At the same time, we are preparing distance learning options to be used by parent choice.”
Administrators say they learned some lessons from the spring semester about distance learning. Ballard said he preferred face to face learning.
“Kids need more instruction from teachers than they got last spring,” he said. “The paper packets and Google Classroom served a purpose, but without the instruction kids did not learn as much as they needed to. And they don’t need to go another year without it.”
Clarksville ISD has the spring semester as a trial run, if students can’t return in the fall.
“We believe that having face-to-face instruction for our kids represents the best option. Our teachers would rather have no part in any distance learning model yet they are understanding of what this criss may dictate that we must do,” Ward said. “I worry about the attention level and overall commitment of kids at home attempting to do distance learning. There are just so very many distractors that are part of the home environment that could get in the way of student learning.
“We are moving away from the expensive paper packets and are now going fully digital. We want our teachers to build, record, and deliver the same high quality lessons that they would if kids were sitting right in front of them. We have also purchased some great supplemental programs that should help in our pursuit to educate our students remotely. What still concerns me is the lack of interaction that teachers use to gauge if students need more attention in certain areas. Further we have yet to think about and plan for how we want to deliver intervention to students who will still need it.”
As the summer rolls towards fall, administrators still face the unknown, with numbers changing daily and orders from the state changing week to week.
“The end of the 2019-2020 school year, and the planning process for the new school year has been very difficult because they have been, and still are, full of so many unknowns,” Rivercrest ISD Superintendent Stanley Jessee said. “Educators want to make the best decisions for their schools and especially for their students, but it becomes very difficult to make those decisions when data and information change so quickly. I hope that our communities realize that we are working hard to provide the best education possible for our students and that they continue to have patience with us as we work through these challenging times.”
But, whatever the fall brings, all educators are working their hardest to make sure everyone is safe.
“No matter what the return to learning looks like in the fall, our goal is to keep our students and staff safe,” North Lamar ISD Superintendent Kelli Stewart said. “We feel that we will be better prepared for whatever comes our way by learning from our experiences this past spring. We have an amazing group of teachers and administrators at NLISD, and we will adjust to whatever guidelines the state provides us.”
