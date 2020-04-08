Lamar County native Brian Brumley is the recipient of a Collegiate Learning & Student Succeeding award from Texas A&M University-Commerce.
Serving as the director of Field Education for the School of Social Work since 2001, Brumley has been instrumental in the development of the Masters Social Work program at the university, according to a College of Education and Human Services awards citation.
A 1985 Paris High School graduate, Brumley spent the early years of his career with Child Protective Services in Northeast Texas where he served as a supervisor for high risk cases of child abuse and neglect.
“As the Director of Field Education, he has been successful in placing and managing hundreds of students to complete practicum hours valued at over $10 million over the previous 10 years,” the citation states.
Brumley has served as chairman of the Texas Chapter of the National Association of Social Workers Leadership Search Program, and was appointed by Gov. Greg Abbott to the Texas State Board of Social Work Examiners and to the Association of Social Work Boards, the preeminent regulatory organization for social work in the Americas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.