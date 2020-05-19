The COVID-19 case count in Lamar County climbed to 125 today with the addition of three women, ages 22, 30 and 44, according to the Paris/Lamar County Health District.
Seven of the 125 cases are travel related and 118 are community spread.
COVID-related deaths total nine with seven associated with Paris Healthcare Center, according to health department director Gina Prestridge.
Thirty three of the positive cases have recovered.
A breakdown of cases follows:
- 10-19 2 male 1 female
- 20-29- 2 male 9 females
- 30-39- 9 males 8 females
- 40-49 4 male 14 females
- 50-59 7 males 9 females
- 60-69 14 males 19 females
- 70-79 5 males 11 females
- 80 plus 6 males 5 females
