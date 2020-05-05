A second access into Cox Field Airport from Airport Road is in the works as part of a plan to build more hangars at the Paris airport.
Paris Engineer Carla Easton received City Council approval to submit a $600,000 capital improvement request to the Texas Department of Transportation Aviation at a meeting last week.
The request comes with a $60,000 city match.
Each year, the airport is allotted $150,000 from state and federal funds for capital improvement projects. A four-unit hangar completed four years ago was the latest project, according to Easton.
“The program does not allow for two profit-generating projects back to back, so the next project can’t be for new hangars,” Easton said. “However, the program does allow for infrastructure such as hangar taxiways and related pavement improvements.”
Easton noted most short-term projects on the city’s airport master plan have been completed except for a vehicle access road to serve existing and future hangars.
In addition to a request for an estimated $300,000 for road construction, the request includes a 375-foot hangar access taxiway extension to accommodate future hangars at a cost of $200,000 and $100,000 in pavement repairs as identified by TxDOT Aviation.
The $60,000 city match would be spent in two budget years, a smaller amount in 2020-21 for design work and the remainder in 2021-22 at time of construction, Easton said.
