The Reno City Council will conduct a public hearing on the proposed Fiscal Year 2019-20 tax rate when it meets for its regular monthly meeting Monday at 6 p.m. at Reno City Hall, 160 Blackburn St.
The proposed tax rate for FY 2019-20 is 0.4995 cents per $100 valuation, which Councilman Brandon Thomas said is the lowest in the county.
Also on the agenda, the board will conduct a budget workshop to go over the proposed budget, including discussion about adding an emergency management coordinator for the city.
Other agenda items include approving landscaping bids, discussing the purchase of computers for the police station and the purchase of a Kawasaki.
