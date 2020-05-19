After a little more than an hour in closed session earlier tonight, Paris Economic Development Corp. directors on a unanimous vote offered Turner Industries a $400,000 jobs retention incentive to maintain a minimum 50 jobs through the end of the year.
In early April, the plant announced it would lay off the majority of its 500 workers because of the coronavirus pandemic and other factors affecting work orders but would main a staff in order to quickly resume operations when work returns.
On a 4-1 vote, directors also approved an undisclosed settlement agreement with former executive director Michael Paris with Dr. A.J. Hashmi in opposition.
See Thursdays printed edition of The Paris News for a complete report.
