HUGO — A Hugo man has been charged with rape in addition to first degree murder charges from March.
According to jail records, Gregory Allen Gamblin II has been charged with second degree rape, a felony. The Hugo News reported a 14-year-old girl told her stepmother that she had sexual intercourse with Gamblin in December 2018. Gamblin’s case has been continued until Oct. 29 for a preliminary hearing conference, according to court minutes, and the defense and prosecuting attorneys will meet to discuss the case.
Gamblin was previously charged with first degree murder for the stabbing of a 34-year-old Hugo man. According to various newspaper records, Hugo Police located Jeremy Ryan Barnett in his car on March 11 with a severe laceration to his neck. Police and Choctaw County EMS attempted to save his life, and Barnett was transported to the Choctaw County Memorial Hospital. He died of his wounds at the hospital.
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation assisted with investigation, according to Hugo Police Department, and determined Gamblin was a suspect in the murder. The Choctaw County District Attorney’s Office filed first degree murder charges against him March 12, and authorities arrested Gamblin at a residence in Fort Towson, Oklahoma, without incident, police reported.
During his murder case, Gamblin requested bond but his request was denied, according to court records. As of today, Gamblin remains in Choctaw County Jail, according to online records.
