Deport mayor John Mark Francis gives a welcome at “A night celebrating Texas” at the Hale-Glover Community Center.

 Macon Atkinson/The Paris News

The Deport City Council will hear Mayor John Mark Francis’ report of cyber security training, Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program and the CARES Act Educational Initiative at its regular scheduled meeting on Monday at 6:30 p.m.

There will also be a monthly maintenance report front the public works director.

Discussion will be had over the Travel Trailer Temporary Living for Home Grant Build Permit.

