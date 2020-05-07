The key to nursing, said Diana Shefts, is selfless dedication and a love for your patients. And for 54 years, Shefts has been providing patients with that personal level of care.
Originally from Illinois, Shefts said she initially pursued a career in nursing because of encouragement from her mother. Now with decades of living in Texas under her belt, she continues to work as a hospice nurse for Waterford Hospice and Signature Home Health.
“I love it,” she said. “They’re a great company, they’re good people and they do truly care about the patients. When it comes to patient care, they don’t know the word ‘no.’”
As a hospice nurse, Shefts said, you never know quite what to expect.
“You can wake up in the morning and think, ‘OK, I have six patients to see today, this is what I have to do for the day,’ and then by the end of the day you’ve seen nine patients and ended up doing a lot more than you originally planned for,” she said. “You don’t truly know what the day brings because every time the phone rings it can call you in another direction at a moment’s notice.”
The tasks and duties of a hospice nurse vary greatly from day to day, Shefts added. Among the countless responsibilities they fill for their patients, Shefts said, nurses fill prescriptions at the pharmacy, change dressings, adjust catheters, tend to any potential medical emergencies and more.
For Shefts, though, the challenge of not knowing what the day holds is a welcome one.
“I love it, to be honest,” she said with a laugh. “I’m a bit of an adrenaline junkie.”
Over time, Shefts forms close, loving bonds with the people she sees each and every day.
“I love my patients, I really do,” she said. “And I think it’s kind of necessary that you do, if you’re going to be in this line of work. My patients know that they can call me, they know I’m here for them and they know that we don’t work for our own convenience; everything we do, we do for them. They know I care for them and I’ll do whatever I can to keep them comfortable.”
Even though Shefts helps patients as they near the end of their lives, she said she doesn’t find it difficult.
“It’s our job to keep them comfortable, to listen to them, to hug them and it’s not difficult at all,” she said.
The hardest part of the job is the days when she’s on call, Shefts said. Calls can come in at any hour, for any number of reasons, and she needs to be prepared to handle all manner of emergencies.
The key to handling the stress of being on call, she said, is to value the free time throughout the day when she isn’t responding to an emergency.
“If I can go home and finish two notes before I have to go out again, or I can get some cleaning done, or I can get three loads of laundry done, it makes it much easier. You can’t just spend all day going, ‘Oh, I hope my phone doesn’t ring.’”
Shefts hasn’t always been a hospice nurse, and over her many years in the profession, she’s worked in just about every capacity as a nurse. She’s worked in hospitals, trained nurses and worked in the administrative side of things.
Most of her career was spent on the administrative side of things, she said, where she worked for a management company.
“What I’d do is go to places that were struggling, and determine where they needed to improve and then help them make those improvements,” Shefts said. “It was my job to go in and help places.”
She enjoyed the work, and said the experience taught her a lot about what goes on behind the scenes at health care facilities. Ultimately, though, Shefts’ passion has always been in directly helping patients.
For more than half a century, Shefts has dedicated her life to helping others. She doesn’t see herself stopping any time soon.
“I’m going to do this until I can’t walk anymore,” she said. “God gave me my health for a reason, and I want to use it to help others.”
