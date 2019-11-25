BLOSSOM — The city of will take steps to make it easier for firefighters to battle blazes, by making the city’s fire hydrants more visible.
The city will mark the street in front of hydrants with reflective paint, which City Councilman and Blossom Volunteer Fire Department Chief Jeff Stover said would aid in fighting fires.
“At night time there’s not a lot of lights around, and we can pass (the hydrants),” Stover said. “We have to drag back a hand jack hose two blocks, and it’s a long way. What I was wanting to do is mark the roadway where the hydrants are at, so it’ll reflect.”
Stover initially looked into painting the hydrants themselves, but said he found that would cost significantly more. So instead, he suggested using red or white reflective paint to paint a large “H” in the street.
Painting the roadway in front of hydrants won’t just aid the Blossom VFD at night, Mayor Charlotte Burge said; it will also help firefighters from neighboring communities when they come to lend assistance in the city.
Burge asked how often the spots would need to be repainted or touched up. Stover responded they would likely need to be touched up roughly once a year, and the work would likely take place during summer months. Burge said she thinks the work is worth the effort.
“I think it’s outstanding,” Burge said of the idea. “Anything for safety, ... I’m ready to go.”
In other business, the council voted unanimously to limit Fairview Street to one-way parking at all times for westbound travelers..
“Fairview is one of our main streets when the kids are let out of school,” Burge said. “We have a lot of traffic going up and down that street, and that’s a very narrow street. ... By making that one-way, that’d be a safety benefit for everybody.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.