The Lamar County commissioners are scheduled to host a public hearing on the refinancing of the Waste Management tax exempt bonds when they meet at 9 a.m. Monday via Zoom. The bonds were used for certain infrastructure and capital improvements to solid waste collection and disposal operations for 21 facilities including $1.5 million for Waste Management’s facility in Lamar County, according to the agenda.
They also are to discuss a State Urgent Need Trust and receiving funds from the Texas Association of Counties for workers compensation. The agenda also calls for a presentation by the Paris-Lamar County Health District regarding the current Covid-19 status, along with a review of virus guidelines.
The Zoom meeting ID is 859 9554 9949. The password is 908562.
