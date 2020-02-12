After the 86th Legislature passed its beefed up law against mail theft, packing a punch against would-be porch pirates, six cases of mail theft have been reported to the Paris Police Department, officers said.
Three of the cases were coded in 2019 after the law took effect Sept. 1. Three more have been reported since January. Cases range from porch or mailbox package thefts to credit card interception, Paris Police Lt. Doug Thompson said.
The new law makes package theft a Class A misdemeanor, punishable by jail time and a hefty fine. Punishment increases for 10 or more packages stolen. The law previously based theft charges on item value, a Class C misdemeanor with a ticketed penalty.
Under the new law, convicted mail thieves face between 180 days in jail and 10 years in prison. They face fines ranging from $4,000 to $10,000. The new law also has enhancements if the accused intentionally steals from the elderly or disabled.
“It gives more bite to the law,” Thompson said. “The more individualized you can get some of them, it’s usually the punishment that helps us than the statute itself.”
Tracking cases internally can still prove tricky, as some losses might not be specifically coded as mail theft, Thompson said. Updating the paperwork to accurately track calls can take several months.
“By the time we get (mail theft) coded into our reporting system — I’m not sure we even had that one coded into our reporting system yet,” he said. “But a lot of people just don’t report this stuff either, especially if they can just call Amazon back.”
Authorities still urge people to take precautions. Officer Curtis Graham recommends purchasing a home video surveillance system, no matter the neighborhood.
“That’s one of the best things on the market just because you can be at work, you can be out of town, and you can see what’s going on at your house,” he said. “People out there breaking into these houses, they’re looking for those cameras, because they know they’re out there. That way, they think twice before they go up there, because if they think you got video, they’re probably going to hit the next house.”
If a full system is out of the question, Graham recommends at least posting a sign in the yard warning of surveillance. Most of the time, thieves are looking for easy targets; even a sign can deter them, he said.
“They’re looking for things that they can conceal. They don’t want to walk down the street with a TV strapped to their back,” he said.
Graham also recommends joining or starting a neighborhood watch group through the police department; taking package deliveries at work; and registering surveillance video through the City of Paris website to aid crime stopping efforts. The registered video is not publicly accessible, he said.
Thompson hopes the enhanced law will discourage would-be thieves and encourage residents to speak up.
“People think, ‘it’s $5. Police department doesn’t need to or probably not interested in getting involved,’” he said. “This gives a little more bite to where now it’s a Class A misdemeanor. It has a little bit more of a punishment range.”
