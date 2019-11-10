Paris residents with concerns about the city’s building codes will have an opportunity to express those concerns at a public meeting Thursday. The public meeting is scheduled from 4 to 6 p.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall, 107 E. Kaufman St.
“We have put together a panel of seven code professionals who will hear the concerns and consider amendments to the code that suits this area,” City Engineer Carla Eastman said about the purpose of the meeting.
The committee, comprised of design professionals, licensed tradesmen, contractors and developers, is charged with taking public input and then reviewing the code with staff that relates to each concern before making recommendations for adoption by City Council.
Anyone is welcome to bring their concerns before the committee, submit concerns in writing to the Community Development Department in the City Annex at 150 1st St. SE or by email at permits@paristexas.gov prior to the meeting, Easton said
Earlier building code meetings sponsored by the Lamar Chamber of Commerce in August and again in October laid the groundwork for further discussion and the appointment of a committee to see what could be done to customize building codes to more accurately meet the needs of developers and business owners while maintaining community health and safety.
After one of those meetings, Paris Mayor Steve Clifford said he is encouraged by the possibility of amending international building codes.
“This is the first time I am hearing this,” Clifford said at an August meeting. “Hopefully we can get something done.”
Since then, city staff has been meeting with some of the professionals who attended those meetings to further develop plans. The seven-member committee is a result of those efforts, Eastman said.
