LEESVILLE — Celebrate the holidays at Leesville Baptist Church for “A Night of Carols” with Ron and Patricia Owens at 5 p.m. Dec. 22. It is the season to celebrate, sing, and worship with the whole community. Christmas refreshments will be served afterward. Everyone is invited to attend.
Leesville Baptist Church is 4 miles east of Woodland on FM 195.
