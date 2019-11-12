As the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program heads to the Supreme Court today, regional immigration advocates and members of the Latino community are seeking permanent answers from a federal system with an ever-growing caseload.
The court, led by Chief Justice John Roberts, will decide whether federal judges have the authority to review the decision to end DACA — a decision President Donald Trump made less than eight months after taking office. If so, they will also decide whether the process the Trump administration used to end DACA is legal.
DACA, an Obama-era program which allows immigrants brought to the U.S. as children to work and prevents their deportation, had roughly 703,890 people enrolled as of 2018, according to a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services report. The Trump administration ended DACA in 2017, limiting protections to people who were already enrolled.
In addition to the DACA case, federal courts are also disputing Temporary Protection Status for immigrants. On Nov. 1, the Department of Homeland Security announced TPS extensions for immigrants from El Salvador, Haiti, Honduras, Nepal, Nicaragua and Sudan through Jan. 4, 2021, as courts address their cases.
Dalila Reynoso, program director for Justice For Our Neighbors-East Texas, is in Washington today for the first day of DACA hearings. Many mixed-status families and immigrants see DACA and TPS as short-term solutions, she said. They know there is a need for a permanent answer, and many look to the courts to provide some clarity.
“We need a permanent solution and to stop using DACA and TPS as bargaining chips,” she said. “It’s like a tug-of-war with peoples’ lives.”
Of all the states, Texas has the second highest rate of DACA recipients behind California. The Migration Policy Institute estimates there were 115,000 DACA recipients in Texas as of August 2018. Roughly 44,800 people in Texas are TPS holders from El Salvador, Honduras and Haiti, according to the Center for American Progress.
Reynoso recalled one of her friends, a teacher, who earned her master’s degree under DACA provisions and now teaches in Tyler. But her friend is worried about the future, Reynoso said.
“There are a lot of people in East Texas who are DACA recipients. And Paris does have DACA recipients, too,” Reynoso said. “There are just a lot of uncertainties.”
Reynoso said she spoke with several people in Paris who are waiting on the outcome of the Supreme Court case. One mixed-status family knew she was in Washington and messaged her their support, she said.
“‘Gracias por ser una voz para todos nosotros — thank you for being a voice for us all,’” she read back. “I am here to bring light to their stories.”
Reynoso recalled speaking with another woman from El Salvador who had been in the U.S. for 18 years. The woman was dependent on TPS for documentation while the courts determined her potential to remain in the country.
“I asked her, ‘What about 18 years is temporary?’” Reynoso said. “For a lot of folks, their lives are put on hold. We need to revisit the immigration laws.”
