The Texas Department of Transportation is taking comments on planned projects for the next legislative session.
“This is where the funding meets the road,” TxDOT representative Dan Perry said during a recent Ark-Tex Council of Government meeting.
The plans include several inroads into making Highway 271 and Highway 82 four-lane highways through Lamar, Red River and Fannin counties.
Projects include widening Highway 271 at four points in Lamar County, from South Loop 286 to Pattonville, from the Fannin County line to the Red River County line, from FM 38 to the loop and from Pattonville to the Red River County Line. projected to cost in excess of $111 million and to be started in 2023. On the Red River County side of Highway 271, the plan calls for widening the highway from the Lamar County line to Business 271-D for $18.6 million to start in 2023.
The plans also include several bridge replacements or rehabilitations in Lamar and Red River counties. On the plan are: the Cane Creek bridge on 2nd St., at the branch of Cuthand Creek on County Road 115070, Morrison Creek bridge on County Road 26321 and Little Sandy Creek bridge at County Road 1630, all in Lamar County; and in Red River County, the Delaware Creek bridges at Cedar/Church Street and Locus Street. The bridges will cost $1.6 million.
“Some of these bridges were built in the ’50s,” Perry said.
A public comment Zoom session is tentatively set for 4 p.m. June 25. Residents can also skip the meeting and review the plan online, then submit their thoughts through the mail. The full presentation can be found at txdot.gov, and search for Rural TIP Paris District 2021-2023. Comments can be mailed to the Paris district office at 1365 N. Main St., Paris, TX 75460, to the attention of Paris District: Rural TIP. Emailed comments can be sent to stacy.taylor@txdot.gov, attention to Rural TIP.
Covid-19 Relief
ATCOG also released some funds for business Covid-19 relief. The organization approved a revolving loan fund for $550,000 and a planning grant supplemental awards application for $400,000. Through the Northeast Texas Economic Development District, the ATCOG group can disburse funds to small businesses applying for relief from economic distress caused by the novel coronavirus.
What it means is small local businesses can apply for loans to help them with a minimum of $5,000 and a maximum of $50,000. There is no loan fee and use personal guarantees as collateral. The businesses must have been in operation for more than two years, provide a 2019 tax return and have the potential to save existing jobs. The terms of the loans are deferred payments for three months, an interest rate of 2.5% and a five- to seven-year repayment period. Businesses won’t be penalized for paying the loan early.
Funding priorities
The board agreed to set funding priorities for the state’s Community Development Block Grant program. ATCOG is a planning region for the grants, and the members agreed to set top priority for streets, roads and bridges; water, sewer and yard lines; drainage and septic tanks.
When determining what grants should be approved, the board input allows for up to 50 extra points for top priorities. The board agreed to give full extra points to those top priorities.
Clarksville Mayor Ann Rushing suggested the board include housing as a tier 2 priority, and allow an extra 25 points for those grants, and 10 points awarded for other projects. The board doesn’t have the final say in the grant decisions, but the extra points allow the state to determine priorities for the grant money.
The board approved the suggestion unanimously.
Other business
During the meeting, the board also approved an application in the amount of $25,000 for the United Way of Lamar County for the Paris Metro Bus system. The funds are a continuation of previous funding from ATCOG for the service.
Delta County received a $94,000 grant for two new patrol vehicles for the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture.
Detroit ISD’s Head Start got approved for $93,290 for their Head Start program. The funding provides for a cost-of-living adjustment for the staff.
