Lamar County Judge Brandon Bell has declared a local state of disaster following two tornadoes that touched down late last week.
According to the declaration, “the county judge of Lamar county has determined that extraordinary measures must be taken to alleviate the suffering of people and to protect or rehabilitate property.”
In Precinct 3, three homes were damaged and a couple of county roads took eight to 10 hours to clear of debris. No injuries were reported.
“With the heavy rain and these storms, we haven’t been able to do a lot of projects,” Precinct 3 Commissioner Ronnie Bass said. “This declaration opens some of the money to help with repairs and on those projects.”
The declaration was originally set to expire within seven days, but discussions on extending to May 31 will take place at an emergency meeting this afternoon.
