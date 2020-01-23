With the March primary election coming up, the deadline to register to vote is Feb. 3.
Lamar County voter registration rolls have dropped recently, according to Elections Clerk Tricia Johnson, thanks to voter purges.
“We did have 31,000,” Johnson said, but every two years they adjust the rolls for those whose registration has been suspended for no current address or some other similar issue. “After two years, they will fall off of the rolls. The most recent put us under 29,000. We really haven’t gotten a lot of new ones.”
Though Johnson does expect that number will grow, especially on Feb. 3, and even more so before the November elections.
“Now, in October, that’s really going to increase,” she said. “Some people only vote in November every four years. They only vote for the president.”
The elections office is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 231 Lamar Ave. Voter registration can be checked online, and voters can even register online. The Lamar County Election Office website is co.lamar.tx.us/page/lamar.Elections. Voters can check their registration status at teamrv-mvp.sos.texas.gov/MVP/mvp.do, and register at webservices.sos.state.tx.us/vrapp/index.asp. The final day to register is Feb. 3 at 5 p.m.
Contested primary races in Northeast Texas are as follows:
In Lamar County, incumbent Precinct 1 Commissioner Lawrence Malone is running for reelection, and he faces competition from challengers Steve Owens, Rick Ruthart and Alan Skidmore. The primary for the Precinct 2 constable will be between incumbent Jeff Jones and Michael Childres.
And in the race for the Precinct 4 constable seat, incumbent Rick Easterwood will face competition from Terry Bull and Hunter Sanders.
In Red River County, there is one contested race, for the Precinct I Commissioners’ Court seat, between incumbent Donnie Gentry and newcomer William Brown.
There are a number of contested races in Fannin County. Incumbent Sheriff Mark Johnson will face opposition from Mark Daniel and Billy Kennedy. In the race for Precinct 1 Commissioner, Ronnie Ball, Edwina Lane, Cecil Gower Lester and Dale McQueen will be facing off. Incumbent Precinct 3 Commissioner Jerry Magness will face opposition from Milton Glenn and Micky Shepherd. Precinct 1 incumbent Constable Paul Holt will face opposition from Tiger Baxter. In the race for precinct 2 constable, incumbent Jimmy Helms will face opposition from Christopher Kitts and J.R. Stricklin.
In Delta County, David Seals, Kevin Carter and Charla Anderson Singleton are running for Sheriff. In the race for Precinct 1 commissioner, Alvin Lawson, Gerald Cole Chessher and Morgan Baker will be facing off.
Statewide, on the Democrat’s ballot, there are 12 candidates for John Cornyn’s seat: Chris Bell, Jack Daniel Foster Jr., D. R. Hunter, Michael Cooper, Cristina Tzintzun Ramirez, Amanda K. Edwards, Annie “Mama” Garcia, Sema Hernandez, MJ Hegar, Victor Hugo Harris, Adrian Ocegueda and Royce West. On the Republican ballot, four candidates challenge incumbent John Cornyn, who has held his seat since 2002: Virgil Bierschwale, Mark Yancey, John Anthony Castro and Dwayne Stovall.
