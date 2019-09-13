RENO — For 15 years, Union Grove Cemetery in Reno has been maintained by one woman — Wanda Whitley. Earlier this month, she decided to retire after providing years of service to the city.
Though she briefly moved away while her late husband Jerry Whitley served in the armed services, Whitley originally hails from — and has spent most of her life — in this corner of Northeast Texas.
“It’s just home to me,” she said. “I’ve lived most of my life here and don’t want to live anywhere else.”
Even before Whitley started caring for Reno’s cemetery, she and her family were involved in the business of cemeteries. After returning to Northeast Texas, Whitley worked for a time at K-Mart while her husband worked as a diesel mechanic. It wasn’t long, though, before they looked for a career change. In the 1990s, the pair opened Whitley’s Cemetery Service.
Cemetery work ran in the family for the Whitleys. Both her husband’s father and grandfather ran cemetery services, and so when the Whitleys looked to change gears, they decided to follow in the prior generations’ footsteps.
Whitley’s Cemetery Service dug graves, set up tents and made other preparations for burials, Whitley said.
Eventually, Whitley took somewhat of a backseat in the family business as her sons took over most of the day-to-day operations, she said. However, she grew restless and continued to work in several local cemeteries, including Union Grove.
“I’d mow the cemeteries, clear up any trash, make sure the headstones didn’t have any grass or anything on them, things like that,” she said. “It would take about five hours or so to do everything (at Union Grove Cemetery), but I didn’t mind at all.”
Whitley took pride in her work keeping Union Grove maintained, and she grew attached to the community as well.
“People would come by and say hi to me,” she said. “They could always tell when I was here because they’d see my truck.”
She also looks back fondly at the relationships she built with several Reno officials, such as city secretary Tricia Smith.
In recent years, Whitley’s sons decided to sell Whitley’s Cemetery Service, and she said working as the groundskeeper at Union Grove helped keep her busy.
“It was time, and I knew it,” she said. “I did really miss it though, and I couldn’t just sit around, so it helped.”
This year, she decided to retire from her role as the groundskeeper at the urging of her sons, she said. Whitley said she’ll miss every aspect of the job, but most of all, she said, she’ll miss the relationships she formed. However, she has a solution.
“Whenever I feel lonely, I can still go over and visit with them,” she said with a chuckle. “And I’m definitely going to do that. They’re great people, really.”
Even after retirement, Whitley’s attachment to the cemetery she maintained for so long holds steadfast. Every so often, she’ll drive out to the cemetery and drive through it, just making sure the grass is mowed and everything is in order.
To commemorate the dedicated service Whitley provided to the city for more than a decade, the city recognized her at the September Cemetery Committee meeting with a plaque in her honor. The gesture, though small, meant the world.
“That was really special,” Whitley said. “I’ve never been recognized for anything before, so for them to do that and show their thanks, it really touched me.”
