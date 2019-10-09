Registration continues for a rural health care symposium presented by the Texas Rural Healthcare Association in conjunction with Paris Regional Medical Center and the Dallas and Northeast Texas Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association at Paris Regional’s Lewis Hall from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 22.
Topics include: Legal issues impacting rural hospitals, Alzheimer’s research update, advocating for rural health care and legislative issues impacting rural health providers.
Participants can earn continuing education credits in several fields, including up to six hours of AOA Category 2A CME Credits; up to six hours of AMA PRA Category 1 Credits; up to six contact hours for nurses; and up to six hours for social workers and licensed professional counselors
The registration fee of $50 includes lunch, and a pre-event reception from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 21 at Paris Golf & Country Club, 5335 FM 195. Hors d’oeuvres & refreshments will be served.
Contact Megan Rowe, merowe@alz.org 214-540-2432 for information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.