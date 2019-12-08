Farmers across America received billions of dollars in 2018 and 2019 in the form of market facilitation payments, reimbursements to offset losses that are the result of the ongoing trade war with China. However, the program now has an uncertain future.
It is unclear whether the Market Facilitation Program, commonly referred to as Trump Bucks, will continue in 2020, as it was originally slated to expire after the final round of 2019 payments.
The program was originally designed to serve as a short-term solution, only aiding farmers until a trade deal could be reached with China. Now, however, it could be entering its third year.
Despite this uncertainty, many local farmers are treating things as business as usual.
“I’ve never factored the payments into budgeting, because due to the legislature, it’s just not a reliable source of funds to plan around,” local farmer Rex West of West Farms, Land and Cattle said.
“I’m not sure if they’ll continue the payments next year — I haven’t been keeping up with it as much recently — but it’s been a heck of a lifesaver and a blessing. I don’t know if I could’ve paid all my bills these past two years without it.”
According to Bart Fischer, co-director of the Agriculture and Food Policy Center at Texas A&M, the discontinuation of the program could have a serious impact on Texas farmers.
“With not just the trade war, but also the downward turn the ag industry has taken over the last six years, It’s tough to cash flow without an added infusion,” Fischer said. “If a banker doesn’t see a way to pay loans back, the conclusion is obvious. They won’t give loans if they can’t be paid back.”
Though the discontinuation of the program would be a detriment to farmers, the uncertainty surrounding its future is also having a clear impact of its own. With the future of a significant stream of funding in doubt, the uncertainty is making it difficult for farmers to plan with creditors, Fischer said.
“Until they get it sorted out and decide whether to do a round three of MFP, there’ll be a lot of hand-wringing,” he said.
With it unclear whether there will be a 2020 round of MFP payments, Fischer urged Texas farmers to follow West’s example when it comes to planning for the coming year.
“Farmers should plant what they’re going to plant and not count on the money being there next year,” he said. “If they do that, they can adjust on the fly if things change throughout the year.”
The Trump administration has already paid farmers roughly $10 billion for their production in 2019, more than the roughly $8.6 it doled out in 2018. Payments are made in three phases, Fischer said. The first, allocated upfront at the beginning of the year, covers 50% of the total amount they will be given. Then, in early December, they received an additional 25%, and are slated to receive the final 25% of their 2019 payments in early January.
Thus far in Texas, $767,213,862 has been awarded to farmers as of Dec. 3. Iowa leads the country in market facilitation payments, with roughly $1.16 billion. Illinois has received the second most funding this year, at approximately $1.07 billion.
Market facilitation payments are available to any producers who have an average adjusted gross income for Fiscal Years 2015, 2016 and 2017 of less than $900,000; or who derive at least 75% of their adjusted gross income from farming or ranching.
They must also produce commodities explicitly covered under the market facilitation program. The program covers non-specialty crops such as cotton, soybeans, wheat, rice, corn, oats and peanuts; specialty crops like almonds, cranberries, ginseng, grapes, cherries and walnuts; as well as dairy and hogs.
“The program really covers a wide variety of produce to try and help as many farmers as it can,” Fischer said.
For non-specialty crops, assistance is based on a single-county payment rate multiplied by a farm’s total plantings of MFP-eligible crops in aggregate in 2019. Those per-acre payments are not dependent on which of those crops are planted in 2019. For specialty crops, producers will receive a payment based on 2019 acres of fruit or nut bearing plants.
In Lamar County, the payment rate is $36. Red River County has a rate of $46 and Delta County has a rate of $63. The highest rate in the state is $150, belonging to Culberson, El Paso, Refugio, San Patricio and Ward Counties.
Fischer said he is unsure when the federal government will make a determination on whether to continue the program into 2020.
“It’s been a really big help to me and every other farmer I know,” West said. “We definitely all want to see it continue.”
