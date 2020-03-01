Jury selection is scheduled Monday morning in 6th District Court for the punishment trial of Ashley Morrison of Paris, who pleaded guilty in November to the 2014 murder of retired North Lamar ISD teacher Annie Lois Sims.
Testimony is to begin Tuesday before 62nd District Judge Will Biard, who denied a change of venue in the case at a Feb. 13 hearing.
First tried in July 2017, Morrison was handed a 30-year sentence in a Smith County court for her suspected role in Sims’ death. A Texarkana appellate court reversed the decision and ordered a new trial in March 2019.
Morrison pleaded guilty in exchange for a prison sentence not to exceed 30 years, according to Lamar County District Attorney Gary Young.
“After consulting with the victim’s family, we all agreed this was the best way to handle this case,” Young said in November. “Mrs. Morrison has admitted to her guilt, and now a jury of her peers will decide how many years in prison she will now serve.”
Morrison, now 22, was 19 in July 2017 when she was handed a 30-year sentence in a Smith County court for her suspected role in Sims’ death. Sims was found dead in her Powderly home with multiple gunshot wounds a week before Christmas 2014. Morrison and her boyfriend, Christian Vernon Sims, were arrested at a Motel 6 in Sapulpa, Oklahoma, later that night. The teens waived extradition and were returned to Lamar County on Dec. 23, 2014.
In October 2016, Christian Sims was found guilty of murdering his 66-year-old grandmother and was sentenced to 35 years in prison.
In a 41-page opinion issued in March 2019, the Appellate Court found court-appointed attorney Dave Turner ineffective in Morrison’s defense. The court also found the prosecutor erred in using detailed billing information filed by Turner with the district clerk, against Morrison during the trial. Paris attorney Michael Mosher represented Morrison on appeal.
“We find that both Ashley Eva Morrison’s Sixth Amendment right to counsel and her Sixth Amendment right to be free from state intrusion into the attorney-client relationship were violated,” the opinion reads.
Until she was returned to Lamar County in early May, 2019, Morrison had been confined in the Hilltop and Mountain View Prison Units in Gatesville. Until her conviction was overturned, she would not have been released until Dec. 23, 2044. She would have been eligible for parole Dec. 23, 2029.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.