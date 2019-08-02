It didn’t matter that they didn’t go outside much, Shawn Reid, his children and his elderly mother were being eaten alive by mosquitoes. They even woke up scratching after the pests bit them in their sleep. Their house, it seemed, was infested with them, and though they turned to the city and health department for help, ultimately Reid took matters into his own hands.
“They were so bad, and no one came out, so I did something about it myself,” Reid said. “I was literally on YouTube, saying ‘There’s got to be something I can do about this.’”
Reid said he ended up using a mixture of bleach and water to treat the areas where he found the mosquitoes had been breeding, namely behind the bathroom sink and in the air conditioner. That seemed to address the problem, he said.
As of 2017, the City of Paris no longer offers mosquito spraying in neighborhoods, The Paris News previously reported, nor does the Paris-Lamar County Health Department. Reid said his mother had contacted both places, asking if they could come and spray near the house.
“I got young kids, I wasn’t taking no chances,” Reid said. “It was terrible.”
Health department epidemiologist Mark Lueke said the department has received a regular amount of seasonal complaints about mosquitoes, and while it does not offer treatments, it has tips for residents seeking relief.
“We had a mild winter and we’ve had a lot of precipitation, so, unfortunately, that’s just nature,” Lueke said.
He recommended people spray their yards with insecticide or use granule treatments. He also suggested residents mow the grass once a week and prevent standing water on the property. For information about controlling mosquito populations, Lueke said treatment literature is available at the health department office.
Gina Prestridge, executive director of the Paris-Lamar County Health District, in 2017 said fogging was not as effective as other methods of control.
“Mosquitos have shown to be resistant to fogging and spraying in comparison to other practices like source reduction and public education,” she said. “It is best to stop them from breeding. It is imperative to remove standing water and avoid mosquito bites.”
The city and the health department monitor mosquito activity, use larvicides to control mosquito breeding grounds and chemically treat standing water, The Paris News previously reported. They also utilize community outreach and public service announcements, like the Integrated Mosquito Management program, to educate people on how to eliminate mosquito breeding grounds and how to avoid mosquito bites.
“We’ve been fogging for a long time, many years,” Prestridge previously said. “We fogged all last summer, but after a lot of research, a lot of conferences attended and a lot of expert advice given, the decision was made over the winter months not to begin fogging this year. We decided not to expend money and effort on something that is not that effective.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, chemical control measures are one part of a comprehensive and integrated mosquito management program that includes surveillance, reduction of mosquito breeding sites, pesticide use, and community outreach and public education.
