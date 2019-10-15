HONEY GROVE — Honey Grove ISD kept its meeting short and sweet Monday night, lauding recent student wins at the Fannin County Fair, hearing brief financial reports and passing district improvement plans for the high school, middle school and elementary.
Zeb Tindel, the district’s vocational/agriculture director, announced several students brought home $90,000 in wins from the Fannin County Fair. He recognized several for their wins, including Kloee Foster, market swine grand champion; Wyatt Easley, grand champion market goat and Payton Norris, grand champion steer.
“I want to give some kudos to Zeb, Mr. Tindel there, I think he told me after it was over the
majority of the kids averaged $26,000,” Superintendent Todd Morrison said. “In the past our county show hasn’t been very prosperous for our kids, so now we’ve got where this kiddos are doing the work, and it’s hard work, and they’re getting a little monetary reward for it. And that’s all Mr. Tindel there and the people he brings to the sales.”
For financial and attendance reports, Morrison announced he was about to report final enrollment numbers to the state. Enrollment as of Friday was 641 students: 260 at the elementary, 168 at the middle school and 213 at the high school. Morrison said there had been an “influx of kiddos” at the middle school, but that the number was balanced out by a large class of graduating high school seniors. The district also received a $400,000 payment last week from the state, which Morrison described as a great assistance, since the district has been consistently underpaid, he said.
“Since I’ve been superintendent, almost every year we’ve been underpaid, and that’s just because I’m very cautious on the numbers we’ve submitting,” he said. “So that $400,000 is pretty good for Honey Grove ISD.”
District improvement plans for the high school include training teachers in using classroom technology; increasing career and technology education course enrollment; increasing district mentorship for new teachers and mental health training and bullying prevention, according to the district improvement plan posted online. For the middle school, goals include streamlining basic curriculum; encouraging teachers to participate in professional development workshops and increasing communication between parents and the district.
Principals also gave their reports, announcing a successful book fair last week at the elementary school, a pink out pep rally at the high school this week and the introduction of STAAR retesting tutorials in November.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.