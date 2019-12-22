Christmas presents aren’t just for children, and Lamar County Meals on Wheels made sure this past week that hundreds of people throughout Northeast Texas received much needed gifts through the Lamar County Meals on Wheels “Gifts of Love” program.
Gifts of Love helps provide presents for Meals on Wheels recipients through the five-county region of Lamar, Red River, Delta, Raines and Hawkins counties. In total, roughly 60 volunteers distributed more than 600 gifts this year.
“These are things they need and not just want,” coordinator Shelly Braziel said. “We’re giving them food, heaters, blankets, jackets and things like that.”
Volunteers “adopted” Meals on Wheels recipients by taking their names from trees throughout the county, and then bought them gifts based on lists provided by the recipients.
“And everyone who asked for a coat got one, even if the person who took their name didn’t buy them one,’ Braziel said. “If they asked for a coat, we made sure they got one, even if we had to go out and purchase it ourselves.
“Our average client only makes around $900 per month. When that’s all you make, and then you factor in electric bills and rent and groceries and prescription medicines and all those other costs, you don’t have enough for a coat or
a jacket.”
Also incredibly important for the people who received gifts, Braziel said, was the interaction with the volunteers when they delivered their gifts.
Approximately 70% of Meals on Wheels’ recipients live alone, and for many, the gift they received through Gifts of Love will be the only Christmas present they get this year, she said.
“Social isolation is a real issue, and it’s one that needs to be addressed,” Braziel said. “For so many of our recipients, just meeting and talking to and interacting with the volunteers is better than the gift itself.”
In 2018, Meals on Wheels distributed roughly 220,000 meals across its region, and the organization is on pace to deliver a similar number this year, Braziel said.
Each month, about 18,000 meals get delivered.
Meals on Wheels is always looking for more volunteers, and Braziel said people can become volunteers by calling the Meals on Wheels office at 903-784-2580. For seniors to register to become Meals on Wheels recipients, they can also call the office, she said.
“I’m just so thankful to everyone who donated their time to deliver gifts and who went out and purchased the gifts,” she said. “Without their help, Gifts of Love wouldn’t be able to exist, and so I want them to know how appreciated they are.”
