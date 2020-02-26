Paris Junior College students will see a slight increase per credit hour in the fall.
At Monday’s meeting, the Paris Junior College Board of Regents approved an increase of $1 per semester credit hour for in-district and out-of-district tuition for the 2020-21 academic year that begins with the fall 2020 semester.
“Our tuition continues to be below the state average for Texas community colleges,” College President Pam Anglin said.
The board also learned that the average amount spent per full-time student equivalent is $5,040 compared to $7,409 as the state average. Most East Texas colleges are below the state average, according to the college.
The administration recommended the increase, Anglin said, to keep up with the rising costs of education.
“Our expenses go up each year both in technology costs and in supply costs for programs,” she said.
Every two years, the Texas Legislature takes a microscope to the college’s finances to figure out how much state money the college receives, she said.
“Next year will be a base year/counting or a year that determines our funding level,” Anglin said.
The regents also voted to make no changes to existing dual credit tuition
and fees.
In other action, the regents:
• Received a financial report from Controller Keitha Carlton showing that for the fiscal year, expenses remain well below revenue.
“We have most of our tuition revenue and tax revenue collected at this point,” Anglin said. “This revenue has to cover our expenditures for the next six months. In other words, it will be used to cover our expenses the next six months when we aren’t generating revenue except for our summer term which is usually smaller.”
• They agreed to move the regular March board meeting to March 31.
• The board received a report that PJC has again received the Claims Administrative Services Workers Compensation Awards for having the lowest loss ratio of 2018-19 and the lowest three-year ratio for 2018-19. PJC has been given two $500 scholarships as a result.
• The regents also accepted the employment of Megan Chapman as student activities coordinator and Jon Eubanks as director of physical plant, effective March 2; and of Rafael Ramirez as campus police officer, effective Feb. 21.
