Chicota to host craft show in November
Vendors are being sought for a community craft show in Chicota Nov. 16.
“I’m so excited,” long-time Chicota resident Sheryl L. Smith said in response to a social media post. “Can’t wait for our first craft show; come do some Christmas shopping.”
Clothing, home decor, signs, soap vendors and more are expected along with concession vendors, according to event organizer Alanca Boedigheimer.
Those interested in a vendor spot should contact Boedigheimer at 218-565-8236 or Callie Kelley at 903-227-7495
Construction company to raise funds for UW
Harrison-Walker-Harper is sponsoring a chili luncheon and silent auction with proceeds to benefit the 2020 Lamar County United Way campaign Oct. 18 at corporate headquarters, 2510 S. Church St.
Bidding on silent auction items is to begin at 9 a.m. and end at 10:30 a.m. before the chili luncheon begins at 11 a.m. Cost of a bowl of chili with all the fixings and a drink is $5.
“We urge the public to come out and bid on our silent auction items and have a bowl of chili all in support of this year’s United Way campaign,” company spokesperson Kristi Head said.
Building code seminar set for Oct. 15
A second Building Code Overview and Compliance Seminar is scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 15 at Love Civic Center, 2025 S. Collegiate Drive.
Sponsored by the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce, the seminar is part of a business information series “Development in Paris, Texas.”
Speakers at the free event include Paris fire inspector Clyde Crews, city engineer Carla Easton and building official John Ankrum.
The goal of the seminar is to bring code enforcement officials together with current and future building and business owners and contractors to discuss code enforcement efforts, according to chamber executive director Paul Allen.
