Security improvements for Crockett Intermediate School and Paris Junior High School won’t be ready before students return for the 2020-21 school year as originally hoped.
Crockett’s improvement is closest to being completed by SimWick General Contractors, the company chosen in December 2019 to complete the $3.5 million projects. Funds for the projects came from savings with the district’s energy bond package approved in July 2019.
Improvements at Crockett include the construction of a focused entry point, moving the offices of the principal, school nurse and front desk staff into the addition and turning former office space into classroom space.
To maintain operation while the work is finished, Holleman requested an $80,000 budget amendment to buy a portable building to serve as office space. Once the project is done, the portable building will be moved to the back of the school to replace a portable building that’s wearing out, Holleman said.
“It’s really a double use for that money,” she told trustees. “It will become part of a permanent structure that we can lock in place and get to look like the building when it gets moved around back.”
Holleman said work on a similar improvement at Paris Jr. High School is “way behind schedule, thanks to those utilities.”
In other financial business, Holleman warned trustees that because Covid-19 has affected delivery schedules, some purchases won’t be delivered before the end of the fiscal year, and that will show an artificial increase in the district’s fund balance.
“In July, I’ll do a budget amendment to pull all that money right back out,” she said. “So we will have reported to the public that our fund balance went up when in reality it didn’t.”
She recommended trustees assign the fund balance, thereby earmarking it for those purchases that have already been made. Trustees approved the move.
Also among requested budget amendments was money to purchase backpack sprayers, which are compact, wearable disinfecting systems. Holleman said the district will need to get into classrooms with its disinfecting machines more often when school restarts as Covid-19 will remain a concern at the same time as flu season. While the district has two machines to handle classrooms, “we’re also going to want to do it to our buses on a regular basis,” she said.
“It’s one of those things where you spray it down, you got to give it 15 minutes to dry, and then you’re supposed to be totally, as much as we can say, germ free,” Holleman said.
All budget amendments and requests were approved unanimously with trustees Mihir Pankaj, Becki Normant and Gordon Strom absent.
