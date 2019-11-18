DEPORT — The city will be putting several families into new homes throughout 2020, thanks to a newly awarded Department of Housing and Urban Development grant program.
Three local homes will be demolished and rebuilt in January. The other slate of homes will begin construction in April or May 2020, Mayor John Mark Francis announced.
“When we think of home, what often comes to mind is warmth, security, shelter — a place of stability in an ever-increasing hectic world. Yet so many in our communities do not have the basic necessities that a home provides,” Francis said in a statement. “The TDHCA grant program that Deport is fortunate to be a recipient of and participant in will shape the lives of at least 10 families and, I believe, will have an impact on generations into the future.”
Known as the HOME program, it awards grants to states and local governments, allowing them to “implement local housing strategies designed to increase homeownership and affordable housing opportunities for low- and very low-income Americans,” according to the federal website. The HOME program is active in multiple cities and counties across Texas, said Kathy Boyles, Deport’s grant administrator. The grant has an open application and any city, county or nonprofit can apply at any time.
Qualifying families have the opportunity to have their home demolished and rebuilt free of cost. To qualify, recipients must have an income at or below 80% of the area median income; they must already own and occupy a home that is “sub-standard,” defined as in need of repairs costing $40,000 or more to bring it up to code; they must have a clear title to the home; and they must be current on their property taxes, Boyles said.
The homes are valued at $91,750 each, and follow the Bluebonnet and Primrose floor plans, according to bid paperwork. Each home will be three bedroom, two bathroom, and they will adhere strictly to city code, Francis said. Company RonDoe will serve as Deport’s contractor.
While the homes will be constructed free of charge, homeowners are required to pay homeowner’s insurance and property taxes will increase as a result, Boyles did point out.
Francis said with families that have already been approved, the project is a $637,000 investment into Deport.
“Families are the lifeblood of our community,” Francis said. “We hope to continue this program, continue to support our families and do everything possible to provide access to government funds, grants, and other programs that will help our city get a much needed jump start.”
