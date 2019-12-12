IDABEL, Okla. — The Museum of the Red River recently announced the winners of this year’s Festival of the Trees.
According to Carlin Stafford, with the museum, the winner for best business entry is Complete Hospice. Winner in best community organization goes to the Rotary Club of Idabel, and the winning entry in the school category was Idabel Primary South’s group Sweet Sounds.
There was a tie for the People’s Choice award and it is split with Complete Hospice and Central Elementary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.