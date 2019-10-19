DETROIT — More and more families are taking advantage of the Head Start program at Detroit ISD, though there is still room for further growth.
That was the word from program director Shelli Greer at the Detroit ISD Board of Trustees meeting Thursday evening.
Head Start is a federal program that promotes school readiness in children from birth to age 5 in low-income families by focusing on their cognitive, social and emotional development.
At the end of September, the total enrollment in the Head Start program was 125, seven short of the funded enrollment goal. However, Greer said, the program is still making positive strides.
The total number has grown in recent years and enrolled two students just since the start of October.
“That brought us to 127, and then just today we talked to one possible enrollee that we found out recently moved into the district and has a 3-year-old, and so we reached out to them and said, ‘Do you want to come to Head Start?’” Greer said. “We really need to get our numbers up. We have one spot available at Detroit and four spots available at Clarksville.”
To raise enrollment numbers, Greer said the program has been actively looking for children who could benefit from the program and reaching out to their families.
Detroit and Clarksville ISD both house four classrooms consisting of two Head Start classes that serve 3-year-old students, and two Head Start/Pre-K classrooms serving 4-year-old students.
Both districts provide in-kind services in many aspects to the Head Start Program. Detroit holds the federal grant to provide Head Start services to all eligible Red River County students, and Clarksville ISD partners with the district.
Red River County families looking to enroll their children in the program can contact Detroit Head Start at 903-674-4245 or Clarksville Head Start at 903-427-3891.
