Officials with the Choctaw County Health Department and the Paris-Lamar County Health Department have confirmed that no one has tested positive for the coronavirus in the area.
“We have no confirmed cases here in Lamar County,” said Gina Prestridge, director of the Lamar health department.
Two days ago, The Paris News received screenshots of someone on Facebook claiming they knew someone from Hugo, Oklahoma, who was in quarantine and had tested positive for the virus. The person claimed that the sick friend had been taken to PRMC and then transferred to another hospital. Besides both health departments negating the claim, the hospital has also confirmed no one has tested positive for the virus.
“To date, there have been no patients presenting to PRMC with positive symptoms directly related to COVID-19. We are prepared for the possibility of influx and will respond accordingly,” said Savannah Abbott, spokeswoman for the hospital.
The hospital is following all Center for Disease control guidelines, she added, and is coordinating with other local health providers in the area.
“Additionally, we are reviewing our facility’s robust emergency operations plan and proactively completing a number of preparation checklists out of an abundance of caution,” Abbott said.
Health departments have different classifications for reporting illnesses, according to the Choctaw County District Nurse Manager Melissa Locke. For the coronavirus, it is supposed to be immediately reported to the state’s health department. After testing through the state, the county’s department is considered one of the first lines of defense and is told immediately.
“The coronavirus is an immediately reportable condition,” she said. “If someone tested positive, we would be notified immediately.”
The Paris-Lamar health department has an epidemiologist on staff, Mark Leuke, Prestridge said, and all questions or issues concerning the virus go through him.
“If anyone has a question, he reaches out,” Prestridge said. “So far we’re in the clear. … We’re a low-risk county. It’s managing the rumor mill that’s the problem.”
Thanks to a previous viral scare, the Ebola virus in 2014 when someone in Dallas tested positive, the health district took advantage of federal funding made available for more rural areas to hire an epidemiologist on staff.
“It’s very cyclical,” Prestridge said. “We had (scares about) Ebola, West Nile, and Zika, and funding became available to offset these situations. It’s been a godsend.”
And, officials all over the county have coordinated in the event of any kind of outbreak, including fire departments, emergency medical services, the hospital and the health department.
“We’re all in communication,” Prestridge said. “It’s a joint effort. Plans have been developed and we’ve taken all the necessary steps at this time.”
