Paris Police Chief Bob Hundley reported a decrease in criminal activity near the city’s hotels during January, and Paris City Council on Monday recommended that increased surveillance continue at potential trouble spots. Hundley is to report back on the situation in June.
“This is January and slower calls for service is not unexpected, but we have increased patrol on all parking lots at motels,” Hundley said. “I think you will see if we put any kind of ordinance out there, it is going to affect motels that are not having any kind of a problem.
“I think if we continue on with our police presence, we will see a continued decrease in criminal activity,”
Hundley said.
In answer to a question from Mayor Steve Clifford about what action could be taken against a business that continues to have problems, Hundley said the city has been known to shut down businesses by using a combination of agencies such as the Texas Comptroller’s Office, the fire department and code enforcement.
“We were able to close not one but two businesses down because of all the shootings, stabbings, fights, drugs and everything else,” Hundley said. “That kind of activity is not really going on at motels at this time. If it ever does, we will need
to react.”
Mayor Pro Tempore Paula Portugal noted calls to the motel with the most occurrences were not crime related but included assists for EMS and the fire department as will as a welfare concern, a deceased person, a family disturbance and a suicide attempt.
It was in May 2018 when business owner Deanna Nickerson first contacted Hundley and emailed councilors information about a Grand Prairie ordinance addressing crime at hotels. She presented a petition at a September 2019 council meeting. Instead of passing an ordinance that Hundley said would subject hotels with little or no criminal activity to inspections and an undue burden, councilors at an October 2019 meeting gave the police chief 90 days to try community policing. He is to report back again in June. Nickerson was not present for Monday’s meeting.
In other action, councilors tabled action on the adoption of bylaws for the board of directors of the City of Paris Tax Increment Financing Reinvestment Zone Number One but approved the board’s final project and financing plan. The mayor asked bylaws be tailored more like the city’s other volunteer committees.
Councilors also declared candidates Renae Stone elected to office as an unopposed candidate in District 1, Benny Plata in District 3 and Clayton Pilgrim in District 6. Although the May 2 election will be cancelled in those districts, voters will choose between Reginald Harris and Manuel “Ed” Darnell for District 2.
The council conducted a public hearing and passed a change of zoning request from office district to general retail at 203 20th St. NE.
After meeting in closed session for roughly 45 minutes in discussion about a proposed city manager contract, councilors took no action.
