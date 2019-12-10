The Pump Track Paris project is on its way to Texas Parks and Wildlife after City Council signed off on a grant agreement at Monday night’s meeting.
Site preparation is expected to begin this month. Funding for the $680,000 bicycle pump track comes with a 50/50 state match using federal funds, City Engineer Carla Eastman said previously. Texas Parks and Wildlife will contribute $340,000, the city $100,000 from 2017 bond money, the Chamber’s Visitors and Convention Council $50,000 and the rest from private funds and in-kind donations.
To be located north of the pavilion at Love Civic Center, the track idea began as part of a smaller project in the city’s updated park plan, which was approved in May 2018. Interest in the facility grew quickly, as did funding for the project with more than $190,000 in private money pledged, according to an April 10 article in The Paris News. Pump track enthusiasts hope the track attracts big ticket cycling events as well as provides a venue for family cycling.
In addition to approving the Pump Track resolution, the city council agreed to amend the budget to allot $120,000 to replace Paris Police Department telephone equipment. The city hall extension module for the PD failed just last week, Police Chief Bob Hundley reported. After finding a replacement and shipping it in, the equipment still did not work, he said.
“It’s just a matter of time, folks,” Hundley told the council. “It’s going to crash.”
The new system will be a voiceover IP unit and will be the same system that the rest of the city uses, Hundley said. Hundley called the system “very reliable” and “state of the art, as much as it can be.”
“It’ll aid us not only in communicating with the rest of the city, officers, but when you call the police department, you need to get an answer,” Hundley said. “And that’s what I’m more interested in.”
The council also discussed details of the Downtown Sidewalk Improvements project, after several citizens requested engineers consult with property owners and stakeholders prior to commencing work on Houston Street. The council heard the comments in the citizens’ forum and agreed to grant the request.
The council granted a taxicab license to David Thompson with Lone Star Cab Co.; approved several appointments to the Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone Board and Board of Adjustment; and discussed parking issues at Heritage Park. Mayor Pro-Tem Paula Portugal said she would like to install “no parking” signs and enforce towing at the park after receiving reports of property damage. The council decided to speak to the property owner and make signage recommendations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.