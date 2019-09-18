The Lamar County Human Resources Council works to provide food and aid for the elderly, homebound and financially disadvantaged of Lamar County, which includes running the Meals on Wheels program. The local nonprofit will be able to continue serving the people of Lamar County and surrounding areas thanks to a grant it recently received from the county.
On Tuesday, the Lamar County Commissioners’ Court voted unanimously to award a grant to the Human Resources Council, which will help it keep Meals on Wheels and other programs running smoothly.
“The county does this every year, and it’s really amazing,” said council executive director Shelly Braziel said. “It allows us to be eligible for the Texans Feeding Texans grant, which is invaluable. There is no match limit on that grant, so what we get from you guys, we could potentially get more from them.”
The Texans Feeding Texans Surplus Agricultural grant program was established to provide surplus agricultural products to food banks and other charitable organizations that serve needy or low-income individuals. The Texas Department of Agriculture awards grant funding to help offset the costs of harvesting, gleaning and transporting Texas products to Texas food banks.
The county’s Human Resources Council typically receives around $40,000 through the Texans Feeding Texans grant, Braziel said, though it will be some time before it finds out how much it’ll receive this year.
Braziel did say, however, that the state grant program received an increase in funding this year, so she’s hopeful that will mean more funding for the Human Resources Council.
The grant helps offset the waiting list of people who need to receive food and can’t, Braziel said. The waiting list can sometimes grow to over 100 people waiting for food. She added that an increase of units from the Area Agency on Aging has also helped the Human Resources Council recently
“What happens is, we have a set number of units from the Area Agency on Aging for individuals who are 60 or older, and when we run out of those units, they sit on a waiting list,” Braziel said. “With Texans Feeding Texans funds, we can go ahead and feed those people until units open up with Triple-A. So this grant we receive from (the county) is absolutely crucial.”
