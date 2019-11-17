The leaves are falling from the trees, temperatures are falling and stores have set up Christmas decorations, and it can only mean one thing: fall is here. But another telltale sign of autumn is the rise of flu cases, and the Center sfor Disease Control and Prevention told doctors flu season is hitting earlier than usual this year.
Thirty states have seen noticeable flu activity, the CDC reports, the most in a decade for this early in the year. However, despite the nationwide rise, the Northeast Texas region has not seen higher than usual rates for this point in the season, said Lara Anton, press officer for the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Anton noted cases of Influenza B are higher than usual for this time of the year.
“We typically start seeing more cases of Influenza B much later in the flu season, around spring,” she said. “It is odd to see the number this high this early, but I don’t think we can necessarily say why that is.”
Flu activity in 2018 greatly surpassed most recent years, though Anton said that isn’t a predictor of how flu season will play out this year. She did say, however, that flu activity typically peaks between December and March.
“You just can’t predict that there will be a lot of flu cases this year because there were last year,” Anton said.
Anton encouraged everyone to get a seasonal flu vaccine. Most pharmacies offer flu shots, and people can find locations offering flu shots near them at texasflu.org, she said.
“Getting a flu shot is the number one way to decrease the risk of getting the flu,” she said.
Other tips Anton gives to reduce the risk of contracting the virus include washing your hands frequently and staying home if sick.
Complications from influenza can be serious, and can even include death, Anton said. The highest risk is posed to young children under the age of five, pregnant women and people with chronic medical conditions.
“Everyone should do their part to reduce the risk of the flu spreading as much as possible,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.