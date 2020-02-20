Lamar County United Way recognized businesses for workplace campaigns, presented community leadership and agency volunteer of the year awards and celebrated $610,000 in 2020 campaign pledges at a luncheon Wednesday at Paris Junior College.
“We could not have done it without all of our great volunteers, donors and corporate partners,” executive director Jenny Wilson said about the goal-breaking total. “Our goal was $500,000. We had hope and faith when we allocated it out to our 24 agencies last June.”
Turner Industries received recognition for its $159,000 workplace campaign contribution as did Harrison, Walker & Harper with $65,000 pledged, Kimberly-Clark with $52,000 and Paris Regional Medical Center with $40,164.
Workforce campaigns with $20,000 or more pledged included Liberty National Bank, Lamar National Bank, First Federal Community Bank and Paris ISD. Those with $10,000 or more included Paris Junior College, RK Hall Construction, North Lamar ISD and Peoples Bank. Those with $5,000 or more included Toyota of Paris, Huhtamaki Inc., the City of Paris, Jemasco Inc., Quality Care ER and Richard Drake Construction.
Joan Mathis received the agency’s Lifetime Community Leadership Award and Dee Jackson the Volunteer of the Year Award.
Those recognized as 2020 campaign division chairmen included Steve Hyde, campaign chair; Brenda Wells and Kristen Stunc, commercial; Bob Hundley, Michael Woodson and Kelsey Doty, government; Greg Wilson and Jason Exum, industry; Clint Cheatwood, Kimberly Clark; Melissa Gordon, HWH; James Hall and Corey Fagan, health care; Jennifer Ray and Jerrika Liggins, Paris ISD; Carla Coleman, North Lamar ISD; and Kenneth Webb, Paris Junior College.
In reporting United Way accomplishments for the year, Wilson noted the agency graduated two full Getting Ahead classes on financial literacy, awarded a $500 scholarship, filed roughly 300 tax returns, formed a complete the county Census Committee, hosted a Volunteer Exposition and helped with repairs on seven properties during a Day of Action.
