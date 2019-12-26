EDITOR'S NOTE: This is part of a five-day series featuring 10 of the biggest stories of the year. Various factors were considered in creating this list, including subject impact, reader reaction, and social media and website statistics. Today’s stories are Nos. 10 and 9.
After decades of campaigning by local and state leaders, the Texas Department of Transportation listed projects to widen sections of Highway 82 and Highway 271 on its 2020 Unified Transportation Plan.
The 10-year plan contained more than $4 billion for safety improvements and more than $111.6 million for four-lane widening projects on Highways 82 and 271 from the Lamar County line to Paris.
The proposal was a multi-year comprehensive plan for the development and construction of transportation projects in Texas, including roadways, aviation, public transportation, waterways and coastal waters and rail projects. It included specific funding levels for each fiscal year.
TxDOT area engineer Dan Perry said the proposed plan, finalized in August, approved funding for widening Highway 82 from Paris to Fannin County and widening Highway 271 to Bogata. Funding had previously been approved for widening Highway 271 from Paris to Pattonville, Perry said.
“This is great news for the county,” County Judge Brandon Bell said at the time. “This is huge for our local economy, and a lot of people are excited about this. There are probably going to be some kinks to work out, but that’s to be expected.”
For decades, local leaders had pushed for the widening, reaching a head in 2017 with a region-wide letter writing campaign. Former county judge Chuck Superville, who for years pushed for the widening, said the economic benefit to Lamar County will be enormous.
“This will be huge for the county, it’ll basically be four SpiralWelds — that’s how big this is,” Superville said, referring to American SpiralWeld Pipe Co., which is in the process of expanding operations into Paris.
Perry noted the widening also will lower the cost of operations for manufacturers in the area.
“Really, this benefits everybody,” Perry said.
In 2018, the Lamar County Commissioners’ Court, Paris City Council, Reno City Council, Paris Economic Development Corp. and other local governmental bodies voiced project support via resolutions. Rep. Gary VanDeaver, R-New Boston, also lent a hand.
Don Wall, former president of the East Texas Highway Association and former chairman of the Sulphur River Regional Mobility Authority, said he believes that community push got the widening projects on the Unified Transportation Plan.
“There’s no question, I think the community’s full support had a huge part in getting this pushed through,” Wall said. “There are five major highway routes, and Paris can become a transportation mecca.”
Smith Feed, Seed & Hardware in Honey Grove closes
For 68 years, Smith Feed, Seed & Hardware served the people of Honey Grove and surrounding areas. On June 1, it closed its doors for good.
Smith Feed, Seed & Hardware had become an almost one-stop-shop for this Fannin County community and its closure was reflected immediately in the city’s sales tax collections, which in June fell 26.48%. City Secretary Jaci Garner said sales tax collections tend to fluctuate, adding she was “trying to be optimistic” by looking to sales tax collections by the city’s Dollar General, which had picked up. She also said an addition east of town, which may include an RV resort, a storage unit, a hotel, restaurants and a convenience store, would “help us out.”
Smith Feed, Seed & Hardware owner Johnnie Smith, who was at the helm of the business since its inception, said he made the decision to retire amid health concerns.
“I’m going to be 92 in just a few days, and recently had some health problems, so I decided to finally hang it up,” he told The Paris News in May.
The store grew in scope over its long history, he said. When Smith opened the store in 1951, it was simply a feed store. Over the years, it added services to meet customer needs.
“I wanted to serve the town the best I could, so when the lumber store went under, I got in the lumber business,” Smith said. “When the hardware store went out, I started handling hardware. So over the years, it went from just a feed store to really an every kind of store.”
Smith said he wasn’t sure what would happen to the building at 242 N. 6th St., though he heard interest from multiple parties interested in buying it. Staff at Honey Grove City Hall said in December they hadn’t seen any bills of sale for the building.
Over the years, Smith said, he was blessed to work alongside some great employees. And his employees felt the same way about him.
“I want to say a special thank you from all of us,” employee Chris Pless said. “Mr. Smith is the greatest man in Honey Grove.”
