09-11 hugo streaker

Police in Hugo, Oklahoma, are asking for help from the public to identify a man who exposed himself in a Hugo store over the weekend

 Submitted Photo

HUGO, Okla. — Oklahoma authorities are asking for help identifying a man who exposed himself twice in a store over the weekend.

The man went into the Hugo Walmart on Saturday morning and exposed himself, a store employee told Hugo police. He then left the store in a blue-gray SUV before police were alerted. He returned Sunday, exposing himself again before leaving the store, police said.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call Hugo police at 580-326-2550.

Macon Atkinson is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6963 or macon.atkinson@theparisnews.com.

