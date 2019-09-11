HUGO, Okla. — Oklahoma authorities are asking for help identifying a man who exposed himself twice in a store over the weekend.
The man went into the Hugo Walmart on Saturday morning and exposed himself, a store employee told Hugo police. He then left the store in a blue-gray SUV before police were alerted. He returned Sunday, exposing himself again before leaving the store, police said.
Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call Hugo police at 580-326-2550.
