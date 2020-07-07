Across the state, Texans are seeing relief at gas pumps, with the average cost of refueling a tank among the cheapest in the country. And Lamar County is no exception, as the local average is lower than the state average, recent data shows.
The average cost of gas in Lamar County is approximately $1.85, according to AAA, roughly three cents cheaper than the overall state
average. In Red River County, the average is $1.96 per gallon while Fannin County’s average is $1.86 per gallon and Delta County’s is $1.99 per gallon.
Gas prices have been falling of late, down 1.6 cents per gallon across the state in the past week, GasBuddy reports. Not only have these prices fallen from where they were in recent weeks, but they’re also down considerably from where they were at this point last year. On July 6, 2019, the state average sat at roughly $2.49 per gallon.
Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy, attributed much of the recent trends to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which has led to diminished travel and demand.
“With July 4 behind us, we’re now halfway through the summer driving season, and the pace of gas price increases has finally hit a wall,” DeHaan said. “As of Sunday evening, it appears possible that we may break the nine straight weeks of rising prices thanks to a drop in demand fueled by Covid-19 cases surging in some states.
“So far this summer, both holidays have seen the lowest prices since 2004, and it’s possible that if things don’t improve much by Labor Day, we could see the rare trifecta of every summer holiday setting multi-year lows. For now, I believe we may see increases stall and some minor increases or decreases until we see a solid change in the coronavirus situation. For now, some states will see slight increases, some may see slight decreases, but gas prices are essentially stuck in limbo.”
