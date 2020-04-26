Paris City Manager Grayson Path begins his first day on the job Monday meeting and greeting as he familiarizes himself with city staff. His day culminates with a city council meeting on Zoom.
“I’m ready to go,” Path said Saturday afternoon. “I am ready to rock and roll.”
Early Monday morning, Grayson said he plans to find his way around City Hall and have a morning meeting with department heads.
“It will be an opportunity for me to meet face to face as a group and to get that relationship started in the right direction,” Path said. “Over the next couple weeks, I’ll be touring each department and meeting staff, Sprinkled in with that, I’ll be meeting with city council members and various community members including the press.”.
Path said and his family arrived in Paris from Nebraska City a week ago Saturday and have spent the week unpacking and finding their way around Paris.
“Minus the tornados, we’ve been treated very well,” Path said.
Path comes to Paris with his wife, Kaie, and his preschool children, a son and a daughter. Earlier he said the family is excited about the amenities Paris has to offer a young family. He mentioned church opportunities, shopping, on-going economic development and a “sense of great love of community.”
Path was one of three all-male candidates for city manager after City Council narrowed its search to a final four and one candidate withdrew. The city received 30 applications total, officials said previously.
At a May 9 meeting, councilors approved a contract with Path that includes a $160,000 yearly salary, $7,200 vehicle allowance, 80 accrued sick leave and 80 vacation hours in addition to health, disability, life insurance and retirement benefits equal to other city employees.
Finance Director Gene Anderson has been serving as interim city manager since Aug. 19, 2019, when former city manager John Godwin resigned under fire regarding his management style.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.