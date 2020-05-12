Paris Economic Development Corp.
Paris Economic Development Corp. officials display a Community Economic Development award presented by the Texas Economic Development Council. From left, Michael Paris, Mihir Pankaj, Timothy Hernandez, Shay Bills and Marion Hamill.

Paris Economic Development Corp. directors are to conduct a closed door meeting today beginning at 5:15 p.m.

Directors will first meet in open session by video conference to establish a quorum before adjourning into closed session, according to an agenda posted last week.

Items to be discussed include Turner Industries and J.Skinner Bakery.

After the closed session, directors are to reconvene publicly to take action, if any.

For those who wish to attend the virtual meeting, log into zoom.us with Meeting ID: 864 8764 5852 and Password: 022679.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

