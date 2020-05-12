Paris Economic Development Corp. directors are to conduct a closed door meeting today beginning at 5:15 p.m.
Directors will first meet in open session by video conference to establish a quorum before adjourning into closed session, according to an agenda posted last week.
Items to be discussed include Turner Industries and J.Skinner Bakery.
After the closed session, directors are to reconvene publicly to take action, if any.
For those who wish to attend the virtual meeting, log into zoom.us with Meeting ID: 864 8764 5852 and Password: 022679.
