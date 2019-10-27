The United Way of Lamar County 2020 campaign is well on its way toward meeting — and surpassing — a $500,000 goal.
Pledges recorded to date total $385,006 or 77% of goal, executive director Jenny Wilson reported at a second campaign meeting Friday morning at Paris Regional Medical Center.
“We need to exceed our goal this year because we have already given out the $500,000 to our agencies,” Wilson said. “I have a pretty good feeling we will do just that because we are not finished yet.”
Friday’s meeting highlighted reports from several workplace pledge drives including one from Harrison-Walker-Harper by company recruiter Melissa Gordon. She reported a 47% growth in contributions with roughly $65,300 pledged during a campaign that ended a week ago with a chili cookoff and silent auction.
“HWH made their campaign fun,” Wilson said, explaining the company provided United Way T-shirts for employees. “The company encouraged employees to not only invest in the United Way but to be excited about where they worked.”
Reports included $18,898 pledged to date by Paris ISD employees, already exceeding a $18,000 goal, and by the campaign’s Commercial Division with $92,087, or 115% of its $80,000 goal.
With reports not yet in by several major industries, the Industrial Division reported $161,900 or 66% of its $245,000 goal; Business/Professional, 90% or $58,761 of a $65,000 goal; Health Care, 90% or $40,365 of $45,000; Government, 54% or $7,620 of $14,000; and Mail Contact 80% or $5,270 of $7,000.
Wilson called on three United Way agency directors to highlight the contributions of their organizations to the community.
Judy Martin of Habitat for Humanity spoke about building homes in partnership with lower-income families who put “sweat equity” into the construction. Habitat sells the homes at cost, or below, with zero interest. The organization just finished its 23rd house and is about to begin construction on another, with two additional houses in the planning stages.
Kay McNeal of King’s Daughters reminded the group of the organization’s long history, and shared about its child care assistance program along with prescription assistance for students and patients in need of medicine upon release from hospital care. In addition, the group helps with school supplies and has, on occasion, helped with the purchase of steel-toed boots for factory workers.
Kelly Hamill, of the local Retired Senior Volunteer Program, called senior volunteers one of the county’s “greatest resources” with “their time” being a most valuable commodity.
“Last year, 379 volunteers gave 58,000 hours of service in 47 different locations, Hamill said. “Their volunteer hours equated to $1.5 million in donated labor.”
United Way campaign chairman Steve Hyde, chief executive officer of Paris Regional Medical Center, closed the meeting with accolades for the organization’s executive director.
“Because of Jenny’s (Wilson) vision, her excitement, her enthusiasm and her ability to pull the community together, this has been such an eventful campaign this year with more to come,” Hyde said.
The next report meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. Nov. 8 at Meals on Wheels, 1275 19th NW St.
