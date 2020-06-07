There were seven, and now there are four.
Paris Economic Development Corp. directors narrowed a field of seven candidates to four in the first round of interviews last week and will meet again Tuesday to narrow the number to three before a second interview Friday.
The meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall, 107 E. Kaufman St.
“We are very pleased with the quality candidates we have, and we have a real tough choice,” Chairman Tim Hernandez said Saturday. “We thought we could decide with only one interview, but the candidates are so diversified we are going to meet Tuesday to narrow it down to three.”
Hernandez said directors would be reviewing their ratings before selecting a final three to come for a second interview.
“We will make a decision after those interviews and should have a decision by the next regular board meeting June 16,” Hernandez said.
Hernandez said the board should have a decision by the next regular board meeting June 16.
“It is taking a little longer than we thought because the candidates are so good we don’t want to rush,” Hermandez said. “It’s such an important decision.
“I think whoever we pick is going to be great for the city of Paris, I really do,” he added.
The economic corporation has been without a director since the board fired Michael Paris in late January, offering no explanation other than a desire “to move in another direction.” At a May 19 meeting, directors then settled litigation with Paris for an undisclosed amount.
Hernandez praised the work of executive search team, The Pace Group, for bringing “very qualified candidates for us to consider.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.