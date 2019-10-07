A motorcycle wreck Saturday on Highway 271 North sent a man and a woman to the hospital with severe head trauma, according to Powderly Volunteer Fire Department Chief Roger Brussell.
The two riders, who are yet to be identified, were airlifted to Medical City Plano, Brussell said.
The motorcycle hit the back of a truck, and neither of the riders were wearing helmets at the time of the wreck, he said. As of today, their condition remains unknown.
The accident occurred during the Paris Harley-Davidson record-breaking motorcycle parade, but did not take place along the main route of the parade.
Powderly and Chicota Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the wreck, along with Paris Fire Department, Department of Public Safety, Lamar County Sheriff’s Office and Paris police.
More details will be provided as they become available.
