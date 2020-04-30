Chisum ISD parents plan to celebrate the school’s nutrition team for keeping up with school lunches during the Covid-19 pandemic on Friday, according to Chisum Elementary Parent Teacher Organization President Cassie Barnett.
“The Child Nutrition Director, Wanda Armstrong reached out to the Chisum Elementary PTO and asked that we help make this Friday special for our nutrition team,” she said. “It is Super Lunch Hero Day, and normally our students make it a special day. Our Chisum nutrition team has worked hard to provide meals and snacks to our Mustang’s during these uncertain times. Without them many students would go without.”
The organization wanted to show appreciation for the workers with a superhero-themed parade at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, with vehicles lining up at the Chisum ISD softball field to celebrate “this super group of people and all their hard work and effort,” Barnett said.
“After seeing our community come up with creative ways to show support, a drive by parade sounded like a wonderful way to let our staff know they are loved and appreciated,” she said. “We are excited to give our Mustangs a fun way to say thank you.”
