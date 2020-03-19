SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — Lightsource BP, a global solar leader, today announced that it has successfully closed on a $250 million financing package for its Impact Solar project located in Lamar County.
The first of six proposed solar energy farms possibly to be located in Prairiland ISD, construction began about a month ago on 1,900 acres near Cunningham with completion expected by the end of the year, a press release stated.
The energy generated by the 260 megawatt project will be traded through a long-term agreement with BP, formerly British Petroleum.
“The competitiveness of solar energy means that power offtake structures widely and historically used for conventional generation are now gaining traction for solar energy projects,” BP executive Dev Sanyal said in the release.
BP, a 50% partner in Lightsource BP, will purchase all the power produced by Impact Solar and resell it in the marketplace.
“Our partnership with BP enables us to bring meaningful, large-scale solar projects such as this one in Texas to fruition,” said Nick Boyle, Lightsource BP’s Group CEO. “We are continuing to support the transition towards a lower carbon energy system by successfully advancing our solar energy projects across the globe.”
The senior debt facility for the project was provided by HSBC Bank USA, N.A. and National Westminster Bank PLC.
Lightsource BP’s CEO of the Americas Kevin Smith said his company is on a mission to accelerate the growth of solar energy while benefiting local communities.
“At Lightsource BP we’re on a mission to rapidly accelerate the growth in renewable energy, while maximizing the environmental and local community benefits of each of our solar projects,” Smith said. “We’re looking forward to working with our partners, suppliers and the community in Lamar County to bring this responsible solar approach to our project in Texas.”
The project is expected to create almost 300 jobs in construction, operations, maintenance and asset management, according to the press release.
In addition, generation from a project of this size and type is expected to provide clean, cost-effective energy for the equivalent of more than 34,000 homes in the Texas market and provide an offset of 268,675 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions each year, comparable to taking over 57,000 fuel-burning cars off the road.
