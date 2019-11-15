HONEY GROVE — Honey Grove PTO raised more than $9,000 in its annual fundraiser, allowing elementary students the opportunity to ride in style next week.
Students will get a limo ride Tuesday over to Pizza Hut for lunch, taken in shifts of three, Principal Mitzi Sherwood said. Everything went smoothly for the organization as it put the fundraiser together.
“This is probably the best company we’ve ever prepared with as far as the lady was organized, she communicated well, I mean, no glitches whatsoever,” Sherwood said. “It was great.”
In addition to PTO updates, the school board discussed the upcoming calendar at each campus, each one jam-packed with events: canned food drives, picture days, letterman jacket fittings and special holiday schedules. Superintendent Todd Morrison also gave his superintendent update, including facilities, finance and construction.
For facilities, Morrison said progress was slow on the agriculture pen to be constructed on campus, requiring further follow up with the project managers. For finance, he mentioned new requirements for schools’ fund balance due to new legislation. Instead of requiring two months of fund balance set aside for savings, guidelines state 70 days — but what exactly that means is still unclear, Morrison said.
“What makes 70 days? Seventy calendar days? Seventy school days? That’s still a little bit of a discrepancy,” Morrison said.
While confusion remains on the time span, Honey Grove’s fund is in good shape, Morrison said. Of the roughly $1.3 million that would be required for the fund, Honey Grove has a cool $3.5 million once audits are finalized, he said.
“We’re in great shape financially,” he said. “3.5 gets us back to almost what I consider to be our all-time high as a school district. Back before we started all the facilities, we had $3.6 (million). So we’re right there at it, and we’ve built a bunch of facilities that have come out of fund balance, so I feel good about where we are financially on some things.”
In regards to construction, Morrison said he heard from an agent that new roofing would soon be required for the middle school gym and parts of the high school. Leaks and rough weather had taken their toll on the buildings, he said.
The price tag for the roofing was steep: about $200,000, Morrison reported, although the high school roofing could be done in sections, he was told. The board will discuss a timeline for repairs and final cost estimates going into the new year.
