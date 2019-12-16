Three wise men bearing gifts, shepherds keeping watch over sheep and goats and a couple in a manger. With only the moon and candlelight for illumination, this was the scene at Providence Baptist Church during the weekend. The picturesque scene was the church’s 21st annual Living Nativity.
“It came from a desire to do something and put something on for the community where they can all come out, and the intent is that they can see and be reminded of what Christmas is really all about,” said Johnny Ausburn, a church deacon. “This is what we’re really here for.”
The Living Nativity features several stations depicting different parts of the Biblical Christmas story. The final stages jump forward to show the end of the life of Jesus of Nazareth, as it depicted by the cross. Ausburn said this is to remind people why Jesus came to Earth. And at each stage is a sign with a passage from the corresponding story. Religious Christmas music also plays throughout.
Costumed actors portray several characters from the Christmas story, including angels, shepherds, Roman soldiers, and Mary and Joseph.
Ron Dykes, who has taken part in the church’s Living Nativity several times over the years, portrayed a Roman soldier, as he usually does, he said. Many years, Dykes even brings his own horse to take part in the show.
“I have a good time with it, and it’s a lot of fun,”
he said. “I didn’t bring the horse this year, mainly because of my shoulder since I didn’t want to lug him around, but usually I have a horse with me.”
Deb Stanphill, who said she has been taking part in the event off and on since it began, has portrayed nearly every role over the years.
“One time I even played a wise man,” she said with a laugh.
Dykes said that when everything comes together, the event is truly beautiful.
“The way everything is illuminated, with the music playing, it’s really almost surreal,” he said. “It’s beautiful.”
Ausburn described the annual holiday tradition as an “effort of love,” saying that countless parishioners over the years, as well as many who aren’t parishioners, have played a part in putting the event on.
“John 3:16 said that God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten son,” Ausburn said. “That’s why we do this.”
